15-Year-Old Girl, 15-Year-Old Boy Accused of Murder in Woman's NYC Stabbing Death

A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 20-year-old Bronx woman earlier this month, the NYPD said Tuesday.

The suspects, whose names were not released, also face charges of manslaughter and weapons-related crimes. They are accused of killing Nyla Bond, who was found stabbed in the chest in a Macombs Road apartment on Nov. 2.

The circumstances surrounding her death weren't clear, nor was it known how the teenagers were connected to the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

