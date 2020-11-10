15-Year-Old Girl, 15-Year-Old Boy Accused of Murder in Woman's NYC Stabbing Death

A 15-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested on murder charges in the death of a 20-year-old Bronx woman earlier this month, the NYPD said Tuesday.
The suspects, whose names were not released, also face charges of manslaughter and weapons-related crimes. They are accused of killing Nyla Bond, who was found stabbed in the chest in a Macombs Road apartment on Nov. 2.
The circumstances surrounding her death weren't clear, nor was it known how the teenagers were connected to the victim.
The investigation is ongoing.
