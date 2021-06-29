Manhattan

15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Upper West Side Bathroom

The NYPD is investigating the death of a 15-year-old boy who was found unresponsive in the bathtub of an Upper West Side apartment Monday, police say.

Cops responding to a 911 call at the 194th Street apartment shortly after 11 p.m. were told emergency personnel had taken the boy to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. They say there were no obvious signs of trauma to him.

The medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy to determine how the boy died. His name has not been released.

