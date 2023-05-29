15-Year-Old Boy Drowns, 5 Others Rescued From Sandy Hook Waters: Officials

What to Know A family in New Jersey is mourning after a 15-year-old boy drowned after going into the waters off Sandy Hook on Sunday, officials said.

According to park officials, six people from a family entered the water in Beach B before they started struggling and had to be rescued by divers. The boy, who remained underwater the longest, according to witnesses, was pulled out of the water at around 4 p.m.

Officials urge beachgoers to be mindful of the signs around a beach and take caution -- all in hopes of preventing another tragedy from taking place.

A family in New Jersey is mourning after a 15-year-old boy drowned after going into the waters off Sandy Hook on Sunday, officials said.

The tragedy took place in the first beach that people enter the Gateway Recreation Area -- an area where signage says that swimming is prohibited.

According to park officials, six people from a family entered the water in Beach B before they started struggling and had to be rescued by divers. The boy, who remained underwater the longest, according to witnesses, was pulled out of the water at around 4 p.m.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Cell phone video showed the frantic moments in which onlookers and EMTs rushed to save the 15-year-old's life.

"The mother was screaming his name," a witness said.

He was taken to Monmouth Medical Center, but, unfortunately, did not make it and was pronounced dead.

The tragedy unfolded in an area where there are no lifeguards on duty and where signs warn that swimming is prohibited.

Two other victims were taken to Monmouth Medical Center, while two more were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center. Their conditions are unknown.

Officials urge beachgoers to be mindful of the signs around a beach and take caution -- all in hopes of preventing another tragedy from taking place.