Brooklyn

15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stabbing Over Parking Spot in Brooklyn: Police

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in what New York City police say was a fight over a parking spot.

A 48-year-old man allegedly stabbed Tory Lovik in the chest on the 100 block of Decatur Street in Brooklyn around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Police told NBC New York that the two were fighting over a parking space but the teen wasn't driving.

Local

GOOD NEWS 2 hours ago

Dog Lost in Manhattan Found Seven Days Later in Queens, Thanks to Helpful New Yorkers

Brooklyn Nets 4 hours ago

Nets Fall to Bucks 104-89, Setting Up Pivotal Game 7 in Brooklyn

The stabbing suspect has been taken into custody, though police have not identified him and charges are pending.

No other information was immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Brooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us