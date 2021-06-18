15-Year-Old Boy Dies After Stabbing Over Parking Spot in Brooklyn: Police

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death in what New York City police say was a fight over a parking spot.

A 48-year-old man allegedly stabbed Tory Lovik in the chest on the 100 block of Decatur Street in Brooklyn around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to the NYPD. The teen was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police told NBC New York that the two were fighting over a parking space but the teen wasn't driving.

The stabbing suspect has been taken into custody, though police have not identified him and charges are pending.

No other information was immediately available.