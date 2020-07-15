15-Year-Old Boy and Stepfather Fatally Shoot Each Other in Queens: Sources

A 15-year-old boy and 34-year-old man were shot and killed Tuesday in Queens.

Officers went at about 2 p.m. to a residence on Deerfield Road in Far Rockaway for a report of shooting victims. They found the two with gunshot wounds to their torsos, according to the NYPD.

Law enforcement sources tell NBC New York that the gunfire erupted after the teen and his stepfather got into some kind of argument. Sources say they shot and killed each other.

First responders took them to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the victims are being withheld while family is notified.