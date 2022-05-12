15-Year-Old Accused of Attempted Murder in Shooting of NYPD Cop's Son Outside School

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on charges including attempted murder, assault and possession of a gun on school property in connection with a shooting outside a Queens high school a day ago that injured an NYPD officer's son, authorities said Thursday.

The boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, also is accused of assault and reckless endangerment in the 1:30 p.m. Wednesday shooting near Grand Avenue and 74th Street in Maspeth. Only one person was hit by the gunfire -- the 17-year-old son of a city police officer, officials have said.

The teenager was shot in the left arm and ran into nearby Maspeth High School, where he is a student, for help, police sources say. He is expected to fully recover.

The intended target of the shooting wasn't known, but those who know the victim say he's not someone who typically gets involved in any sort of trouble.

"I saw his girlfriend crying, that's when I found out he'd been shot outside the school," friend Isaiah Perez said. "He's not a person who causes trouble."

Two males in ski masks were seen on surveillance video fleeing the scene of the shooting on a motorized scooter, authorities had said. Two teens were initially questioned but later released. It wasn't clear if one of them was the 15-year-old against whom charges were announced Thursday morning.

The school was briefly put into lockdown after the incident, but it was lifted around 5:30 p.m.

An investigation into the shooting, including what led up to it, is ongoing.