15 Hurt in Manhattan Apartment Building Fire

More than a dozen people were hurt when a fire erupted at a six-story apartment building in Manhattan Tuesday, authorities say.

All 15 victims are expected to be OK. The blaze erupted on the first floor of the building on 186th Street shortly after 6:30 a.m., fire officials said.

It was under control in a little over an hour.

Chopper 4 showed thick smoke billowing from the building as firefighters helped residents to safety. The cause of the fire isn't yet known.

The investigation is ongoing.