15 Displaced From 3 NYC Homes After Fire Melts Siding, Injures Firefighters

A late-night fire made quick work of a Staten Island block, significantly damaging at least three homes and leaving at least 15 people without a roof over their head.

In the span of 90 minutes, the fire jumped from the first structure to three neighboring residences on Pitney Avenue. Only three of the homes suffered damage bad enough to displace families.

Firefighters rushed to the Charleston neighborhood just before 10 p.m. for reports of a fire in a 2-story dwelling. The response would eventually grow to three alarms and see nearly 150 firefighters working the blaze.

FDNY Assistant Chief Kevin Woods said none of the residents were injured in the incident, but three members of the FDNY were treated for minor injuries.

A pizza delivery driver and neighbor started banging on doors to make sure the people inside were evacuating after they smelled smoke.

"I just wanted to make sure people in the house were okay," Daniel, who's delivers to the neighborhood, said. "We have to watch out for each other."

Furniture damaged by the fire and melted pieces of siding were scattered outside the homes by the next morning as residents began the process of cleaning up the previous night's destruction.

The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.