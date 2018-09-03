15-Year-Old Teen Girl Falls Five Stories to Her Death During a Tribeca Party, Police Say - NBC New York
15-Year-Old Teen Girl Falls Five Stories to Her Death During a Tribeca Party, Police Say

Published 49 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A 15-year-old girl fell five stories to her death during a party in a Tribeca apartment building Sunday night, police say.

    • The teen was allegedly attending a party at a building on Reade Street and W. Broadway when she went out onto a fifth-floor fire escape

    • The circumstances surrounding the teen’s death is under investigation, according to police

    A 15-year-old girl fell five stories to her death during a party in a Tribeca apartment building Sunday night, police say.

    The teen was apparently attending a party at a building located on Reade Street and W. Broadway when she went out onto a fifth-floor fire escape and fell to the ground below, police confirmed.

    According to FDNY officials, the incident was reported around 9:15 p.m. First responders rushed the girl in critical condition to Bellevue Hospital Center.

    Police confirm she did not survive the fall and the circumstances surrounding the teen's death are under investigation.

