15-Year-Old NJ Boy Missing After Traveling to NYC: Family

Published 43 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    A New Jersey teenager took a train to New York City the day before Halloween and hasn't been seen since, his family and police said Sunday. 

    Thomas Kolding, 15, lives with his family in Mountian Lakes, has father Nicolai Kolding said. 

    Thomas was seen taking a train to Newark on Oct. 30 and is believed to have taken another train to New York's Penn Station, the family and police said. 

    He may have been trying to travel to California. 

    He was last seen wearing a camouflage winter down coat, a grey winter hat and a large black backpack. 

    Anyone with information is asked to call the Mountain Lakes Police Department at 973-334-1413.

