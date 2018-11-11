15-Year-Old Girl Shot By Acquaintance on Long Island: Police

What to Know A 15-year-old girl was expected to survive after she was shot by an acquaintance on Long Island, police said

The girl was shot on Flower Road in Mastic Beach around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Suffolk County police said

She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police

A 15-year-old girl was expected to survive after she was shot by an acquaintance on Long Island, police said.

The girl was shot on Flower Road in Mastic Beach around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

She was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

The girl knew the male who shot her, police said.

Police didn’t immediately provide additional details about the shooting or say if anyone had been arrested.