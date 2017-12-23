15-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted, Punched in Brooklyn: NYPD

The NYPD released this surveillance footage of the suspect in a sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl. (Published 32 minutes ago)

What to Know A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man in East New York, police say

He allegedly punched her and stole her cellphone and jewelry

Police are looking for a 5 foot, 11 inch man who was last seen wearing all black

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and punched by a man in a basement apartment in Brooklyn, police said Saturday.

The teen met the 23-year-old man in East New York on Tuesday evening and they went into the basement apartment together, the NYPD said.

He then sexually assaulted her, punched her and stole her cellphone and jewelry, police said.

The man then fled the apartment.

The suspect is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and about 190 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police released these surveillance photos of the suspect.

Photo credit: NYPD

Top Tri-State News Photos