What to Know Brittney Barrales, 15, was last seen leaving for her high school in Manhattan on Thursday morning

The Bronx teen was wearing a black jacket and blue jeans

She doesn't have a history of running away, her family says

A 15-year-old Bronx girl has been missing for more than two days after she didn’t return home from school this week, police and her family say.

Brittney Barrales was last seen leaving her Mott Haven home around 7 a.m. Thursday. She was heading to Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

Barrales’ grandmother says she has never run away before and that she does not have any physical or mental conditions.

She’s 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. Spanish speakers can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-57-PISTA. People can also text their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.



