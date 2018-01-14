15-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death in Apartment Stairwell: NYPD

A teenager was found shot and killed in an apartment stairwell in Edgemere, Queens, police say. A 31-year-old man was taken into custody but no charges had been filed as of Saturday.

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed in the stairwell of the apartment building where he lived, police said.

Trevor Rudd was found unresponsive on the second-floor stairwell of his building on Beach Channel Drive in Edgemere, Queens, on Jan. 13, the NYPD said.

He had gunshot wounds to his torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A 31-year-old man who was a person of interest was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered, police said. It wasn't clear whether the teen and the man knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing.