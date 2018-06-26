Six of the seven suspects linked to the murder of a Bronx teen will face a judge Tuesday. Lori Bordonaro reports.

What to Know Seven people in total have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz

The teenager, known as Junior, was stabbed in the neck with a machete in front of a Bronx bodega last week

It's not clear if authorities are still looking for other suspects

Six suspects arrested in connection with the deadly machete attack on a 15-year-old boy outside a busy Bronx bodega last week have agreed to be extradited to New York City to face charges in the case, which has drawn national attention for its brutality.

The suspects, men between the ages of 18 and 24 from the Bronx, Long Island, and Paterson, New Jersey, appeared in a New Jersey courtroom Tuesday. One of the suspects hung his head the entire time, unwilling to look up as the judge spoke to him. The others listened quietly, stonefaced apart from at least one apparent sneer, through their hearings, responding "si" or "yes" to questions.

Details on the charges the men may face weren't immediately clear. They will be assigned new attorneys once they get to the Bronx. A defense attorney who had represented one of the suspects said Tuesday the men and their families are receiving death threats over the case. That attorney asked that justice be played out in the courtroom, not on the streets.

An NYPD press conference on the latest related to the stabbing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Those half-dozen men and a seventh man who has already been arraigned on murder and other charges are accused in the vicious caught-on-camera slaying of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, who dreamed of being a police officer. Guzman-Feliz was dragged outside the bodega and set upon by a gang of men who hacked at him as he struggled to defend himself, the video shows.

The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away.

Cops announced the arrest of the first suspect, 19-year-old Kevin Alvarez, of the Bronx, Sunday on charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter, gang assault and assault. Police sources tell News 4 that Alvarez may have been the one seen in surveillance video dragging the boy from the store.

Alvarez faced an angry crowd outside the police station where he was initially processed Monday; emerging from the station Sunday night, people screamed for justice for Guzman-Feliz. "That was a baby!" one person screamed at Alvarez. His attorney said his client and his client's family "have expressed that their hearts go out to the victim in this case."

A memorial for Guzman-Feliz, known to his friends as Junior, continues to grow. Family and friends of the boy, who had been part of the NYPD’s Law Enforcement Explorers program, say his attackers mistook him for someone else.

On Monday, after learning of the additional half-dozen arrests, Guzman-Feliz's father said, "I want these people in jail for life. That's what I want."

7 Arrested in Murder of Bronx Teen

Seven people have now been arrested in the murder of a 15-year-old boy, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, in what his mother says was a case of mistaken identity. Rana Novini has more on the community outrage. (Published Monday, June 25, 2018)

He said he was grateful for the outpouring of support. Celebrities including Cardi B and Rihanna have taken to social media to express their sorrow over the boy's killing; former Knicks star Carmelo Anthony and wife Lala went to the family's Bronx home when they heard Junior was a fan of Anthony.

"I can't imagine this type of pain and sadness," Lala Anthony wrote on her Instagram, posting a photo of her and Carmelo with Junior's mother. "His family is strong and may God bless them forever."

Guzman-Feliz's father, showing a fresh tattoo of his son on the back of his hand, said Monday, "I'm surprised everybody come to check it out for my son. My son's a really good boy. So I'm really happy for everyone supporting me."

Guzman-Feliz's mother, meanwhile, has said the alleged killers have "changed my heart."

"I feel different," Leandra Feliz said. "They killed me."

It's not clear if police are looking for additional suspects in the case.

Stabbing Suspect to Face Bronx Judge