Andre Neverson is captured by U.S. Marshals (right). At left, images shown in the wanted poster when he was a 15 Most Wanted fugitive.

A murder suspect deemed one of U.S. Marshals' 15 most wanted fugitives has been captured in Connecticut, 16 years after allegedly killing his sister and an ex-girlfriend in New York City, authorities say.

Andre Neverson, 54, of Trinidad and Tobago, was arrested by U.S. Marshals and Bridgeport police on Ogden Street Tuesday afternoon after they learned he was hiding in a house there, officials said. He was living with a woman there, according to law enforcement sources, and may have been hiding in the neighborhood for a few years.

Neverson allegedly shot his sister in the head and stomach in Brooklyn on July 8, 2002, killing her; the next day, he abducted an ex-girlfriend, and she was found dead with a wound to the head two days later, according to authorities. He was on parole for attempted murder and other crimes at the time, officials said.

Several months later, on Nov. 6, 2002, Neverson allegedly went into the home of yet another ex-girlfriend to try to visit his daughter, but he ran off when the woman's brother walked in unexpectedly, authorities said.

Meet the Crazy Cowboy of Cranford

The so-called "Crazy Cowboy" of Cranford has dedicated himself to helping children with special needs but lately he's been going viral for this mechanical pony that's been putting some "giddyup" in the town of Cranford. Andrew Siff reports. (Published 5 hours ago)

The U.S. Marshals added him to its "15 Most Wanted" fugitives list in February 2004.

Neverson is expected to be transferred back to New York City.

Sarah Wallace and Marc Santia contributed to this report.