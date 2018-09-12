14th Suspect Sought in Machete Killing of Bronx Teen

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the machete attack that killed a 15-year-old boy outside a Bronx bodega, police said. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

What to Know Police are looking for a 14th suspect in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior"

Frederick Then, 20, is being sought in the machete attack on Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, which was caught on camera

The killing captivated the nation for its caught-on-camera brutality and the apparent mistaken identity of the victim

The NYPD says they're now looking for a 14th suspect in the caught-on-camera machete killing of a 15-year-old boy outside a bodega in the Bronx in June.

Frederick Then, 20, is being sought for questioning in the June 20 killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, which captivated the nation for its caught-on-camera brutality and the apparent mistaken identity of the victim. Video shows the teen being dragged outside the bodega and attacked by a gang of five men who stabbed him with knives and hacked him with a machete as he struggled to defend himself.

The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away. Thirteen suspects have been arrested in the teen's death; all are alleged gang members.

Then is described as about 6-feet-1 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS.

Accused Gang Members Appear in Court

Police say a teenager stabbed to death in the Bronx was killed because his attackers thought he was part of a rival crew. Erica Byfield reports. (Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018)

Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. The New York City Police Foundation announced it planned to set up a scholarship in his name.

Authorities say they do not believe Guzman-Feliz was affiliated with any gang.