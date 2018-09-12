14th Suspect Sought in Machete Killing of Bronx Teen - NBC New York
14th Suspect Sought in Machete Killing of Bronx Teen

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

    Another Man Arrested in NYC Boy's Machete Slay: NYPD

    A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in the machete attack that killed a 15-year-old boy outside a Bronx bodega, police said. (Published Monday, Aug. 27, 2018)

    What to Know

    • Police are looking for a 14th suspect in the June 20 death of Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, known as "Junior"

    • Frederick Then, 20, is being sought in the machete attack on Guzman-Feliz outside a Bronx bodega, which was caught on camera

    • The killing captivated the nation for its caught-on-camera brutality and the apparent mistaken identity of the victim

    The NYPD says they're now looking for a 14th suspect in the caught-on-camera machete killing of a 15-year-old boy outside a bodega in the Bronx in June.

    Frederick Then, 20, is being sought for questioning in the June 20 killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, which captivated the nation for its caught-on-camera brutality and the apparent mistaken identity of the victim. Video shows the teen being dragged outside the bodega and attacked by a gang of five men who stabbed him with knives and hacked him with a machete as he struggled to defend himself.

    The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away. Thirteen suspects have been arrested in the teen's death; all are alleged gang members. 

    Then is described as about 6-feet-1 and 150 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 

    Accused Gang Members Appear in Court

    [NY] Accused Gang Members Appear in Court

    Police say a teenager stabbed to death in the Bronx was killed because his attackers thought he was part of a rival crew. Erica Byfield reports.

    (Published Wednesday, July 18, 2018)

    Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. The New York City Police Foundation announced it planned to set up a scholarship in his name.

    Authorities say they do not believe Guzman-Feliz was affiliated with any gang.

