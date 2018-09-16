What to Know
A 14th suspect was arrested Sunday in the caught-on-camera machete killing of a 15-year-old boy outside a bodega in the Bronx in June.
Frederick Then, 20, turned himself in to police in the June 20 killing of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, which captivated the nation for its brutality and the apparent mistaken identity of the victim. Video shows the teen being dragged outside the bodega and attacked by a gang of five men who stabbed him with knives and hacked him with a machete as he struggled to defend himself.
The boy was slashed in the neck and died after running to a hospital three blocks away. Thirteen other suspects have been arrested in the teen's death; all are alleged gang members.
Guzman-Feliz had been part of the NYPD's Explorers program, a group for youths interested in a law enforcement career. The New York City Police Foundation announced it planned to set up a scholarship in his name.
Authorities say they do not believe Guzman-Feliz was affiliated with any gang.