14-Year-Old Girl Falls Out Moving Party Bus on NYC Highway

A 14-year-old girl was badly hurt after falling out of a moving party bus on a Queens highway Wednesday night, officials say.

She had been leaning on the emergency door when it opened, and she fell out of the vehicle as it moved north on the Cross Island Parkway near Hempstead Avenue around 9 p.m., according to police.

The NYPD says the bus driver initially didn't realize she had fallen out and kept moving. Eventually, the driver stopped and returned to the scene, which was flooded with emergency personnel for much of the night.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the bus at the time, nor what the group was celebrating or where they were headed. The girl was last said to be hospitalized in critical condition with significant injuries.

No criminality is suspected.