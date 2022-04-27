14-Year-Old Girl Among Three Teens Shot in Queens: Police

Three teenagers, among them a 14-year-old girl, were shot after gunfire erupted on a Queens street late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shots rang out just after 4 p.m. on 188th Street between 48th and 50th avenues in Fresh Meadows, according to police. Two 18-year-old males were shot in the legs, while a bullet struck the younger teen girl in the neck.

None of the three suffered injuries considered to be life-threatening. The girl was taken to Long Island Jewish Hospital; it was not clear where the other two were taken.

Police said that it appeared someone fired at the teens deliberately, but motive for the shooting was not immediately clear. Police are still looking for the shooter, and no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.