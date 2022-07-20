14-Year-Old Saying Farewell to Old East Harlem Neighborhood Dies After Shot in Head: Police

The 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head outside an East Harlem deli while saying goodbye to his old neighborhood has died, police said, while another teen is recovering from injuries he suffered as well.

The shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. on East 128th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue, as the teens went to a deli for a few moments to buy snacks, police said. As they were leaving, the gunman was at the street corner and fired at them.

The 14-year-old, identified as Justin Streeter, was shot in the head, and cellphone video showed police desperately trying to save him as he laid on the ground. The teen was taken to Harlem Hospital where he later died, police said early Wednesday morning.

A 15-year-old boy was also shot, struck in the leg by a bullet as he ran away. He was expected to recover, police said, after a good Samaritan helped with his injuries.

Seven shell casings were recovered at the scene, according to three police officials. The suspect, who was said to be wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans who fled west on 128th Street.

There was no information regarding a potential motive in the shooting, which is believed to have been targeted. A witness told police that they knew Streeter, and that the family had just moved to New Jersey. The witness, who did not want to be identified for fear of his safety, said the teen had stopped back in the neighborhood to say final goodbyes.

"They supposedly had moved out to New Jersey to create a new life and get out of the ghetto, and they came to say goodbye to their loved ones and friends. And sure enough it was the last goodbye," the witness said.

An investigation is ongoing. Police are canvassing for ballistic and video evidence from the area. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to come forward.