14-Year-Old Boy Stabbed Outside Bronx School: Police

A teenage boy was stabbed outside a school in the Bronx just as classes had been let out for the day, according to law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. outside MS 301 on Cauldwell Avenue in the Morrisania neighborhood, between the school and the baseball field near East 163rd Street, sources said. The 14-year-old was stabbed once in back with an unknown object while on a basketball court.

The teen was taken to Harlem Hospital, where his condition was not known, but fire officials said the boy was expected to survive.

It wasn't immediately clear what may have led up to the stabbing. Police are still searching for the attacker.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

An investigation is ongoing.