14-Year-Old Boy Shot Inside Queens Home: Police

A 14-year-old boy was shot inside a home in Queens late Sunday, according to police.

The NYPD says the shooter, described as a man in his 20s, entered the home on 243rd Street in Jamaica sometime before 9 p.m. and shot the victim twice in his back before fleeing on foot. It's unclear if the teen lived at the home or why he was targeted.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he's expected to recover, police said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.