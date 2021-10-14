14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Head While Boarding MTA Bus in Manhattan: Officials

A 14-year-old boy was shot once in the head, suffering a graze wound, as he boarded an MTA bus in Harlem Thursday, authorities and two senior NYPD officials with knowledge of the case tell News 4.

The boy was wounded as he got on the bus in front of an apartment building on East 139th Street shortly before 10 a.m. The intended target wasn't known.

Police officials say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooter ran off after opening fire. Ballistic evidence has been recovered from the scene as investigators continue to search for him, the senior officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.