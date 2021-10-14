gun violence

14-Year-Old Boy Shot in Head While Boarding MTA Bus in Manhattan: Officials

By Myles Miller

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old boy was shot once in the head, suffering a graze wound, as he boarded an MTA bus in Harlem Thursday, authorities and two senior NYPD officials with knowledge of the case tell News 4.

The boy was wounded as he got on the bus in front of an apartment building on East 139th Street shortly before 10 a.m. The intended target wasn't known.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Police officials say the boy was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The shooter ran off after opening fire. Ballistic evidence has been recovered from the scene as investigators continue to search for him, the senior officials said.

Local

Health 8 hours ago

Some STIs Reportedly Increased From 2019 to 2020 in NYC, Health Dept. Says

Trenton 6 hours ago

CAUGHT ON CAM: NJ Building Collapses as Firefighters Battle Flames

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceManhattanCRIME STOPPERSHarlem
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us