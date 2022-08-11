14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City.

Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue in Fordham shortly after 1 a.m. found the teenager, later identified as Jacob Borbin of Radcliff Avenue, with a bullet wound in his chest, authorities say.

Borbin was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation found he had been shot in a building lobby on East 194th Street.

No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Among other questions, they're looking into where the gunfire came from and who fired the weapon. Borbin's address suggested he did not live at the location where he was shot.