gun violence

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

No arrests have been made and police released few early details, but they know the boy didn't live at the building where he was shot

By Gaby Acevedo

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City.

Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs Avenue in Fordham shortly after 1 a.m. found the teenager, later identified as Jacob Borbin of Radcliff Avenue, with a bullet wound in his chest, authorities say.

Borbin was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation found he had been shot in a building lobby on East 194th Street.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made. Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Among other questions, they're looking into where the gunfire came from and who fired the weapon. Borbin's address suggested he did not live at the location where he was shot.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

gun violenceBronxCRIME STOPPERSNYC Violenceshootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us