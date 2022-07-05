gun violence

14-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Allegedly Firing Gun Near Cops on Staten Island

Neither the police officers nor their vehicle were hit by the gunfire

si boy aims at cops
Handout

A 14-year-old boy faces a litany of charges, including two felonies, for allegedly firing a gun in the direction of two uniformed NYPD officers in an unmarked car over the weekend, authorities say.

The officers, who were assigned to a crime reduction detail, were in the unmarked car near Prince Street and Vanderbilt Avenue around 10 p.m. Saturday when the NYPD says they saw the boy fire the weapon. Neither the cops nor their vehicle was hurt by gunfire.

The boy ran off and the officers gave chase. They apprehended him after a brief foot pursuit. A loaded gun was recovered at the scene, police say.

The boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, is charged with criminal possession of a loaded firearm, both felonies, obstructing governmental administration and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

This article tagged under:

gun violenceStaten Island
