14-Year-Old Bicyclist Struck, Killed Crossing Street in Oceanside: Police

A 14-year-old boy was struck and killed while riding a bicycle in Oceanside, police said Sunday.

Nassau police said the teen was riding in Oceanside around 5 p.m. when the driver of an SUV struck the bicyclist.

The teen, not identified yet by police, was attempting to cross Daly Boulevard at the time of the incident, according to police.

The Oceanside Fire Department transported the injured bicyclist to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene.