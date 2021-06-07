Brooklyn

MTA Bus Slams Into Apartment Building in Brooklyn; 14 Hurt

Officials were treating up to 14 people for non-life-threatening injuries

14 people were reportedly injured, the FDNY said.
FDNY

At least 14 people were being treated for injuries Monday afternoon after a bus crashed into the front of an apartment building in Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

The crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. when an MTA bus crashed into the building on the corner of Lincoln Road and Bedford Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The FDNY released photos of the crash on Twitter and said at least 14 people were being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Inspectors and engineers from the NYC Department of Buildings have been dispatched to the scene to determine the structural stability of the building, officials said.

This story is developing.

This article tagged under:

BrooklynFDNY
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us