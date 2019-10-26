14-Year-Old Shot, Killed on Queens Basketball Court: NYPD

What to Know A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a Queens basketball court Saturday night, the NYPD said

The boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound in his neck, police said

Detectives tell News 4 that they do not believe the boy was the intended target

A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting at a Queens basketball court Saturday night, the NYPD said.

Officers responded to the basketball court at the Baisley Park Houses, near Foch Boulevard and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard, around 8 p.m. for reports of an assault, police said.

The 14-year-old boy was found at the scene with a gunshot wound in his neck, police said. Detectives tell News 4 that they do not believe the boy was the intended target.

The NYPD said he was later pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams was nearby the shooting scene Saturday night and wants to know how the violence could occur with a police watchtower so close to the court.

“We’ve had the skywatch here for sometime what the circumstances are surrounding the skywatch and the officers being during the time of the shooting," Adams said.

No arrests were immediately made following the shooting, the NYPD said.

The boy's identity was held by police pending family notification.