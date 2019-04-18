14-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet in Downtown Brooklyn: NYPD

What to Know A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after a bullet grazed her leg in downtown Brooklyn, the NYPD said

The girl walked into Brooklyn Hospital Center saying she'd heard gunfire and was in pain around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday

Police determined a bullet had grazed the girl's leg nearby. The girl's injury wasn't serious, the NYPD said

A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after a bullet grazed her leg in downtown Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

The girl walked into Brooklyn Hospital Center saying she'd heard gunfire and was in pain around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said.

Police determined that a bullet had grazed the girl's leg near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street, which is just steps from the hospital.

The girl's injury wasn't serious, according to police.

No one had been arrested in connection with the incident as of Thursday evening. An investigation is ongoing.