14-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet in Downtown Brooklyn: NYPD - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
14-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet in Downtown Brooklyn: NYPD

The girl walked into the Brooklyn Hospital Center saying she'd heard gunfire and was in pain, police said

Published 52 minutes ago

    A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after a bullet grazed her leg in downtown Brooklyn, the NYPD said. 

    The girl walked into Brooklyn Hospital Center saying she'd heard gunfire and was in pain around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, police said. 

    Police determined that a bullet had grazed the girl's leg near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Navy Street, which is just steps from the hospital. 

    The girl's injury wasn't serious, according to police. 

    Natalie Chinn

    No one had been arrested in connection with the incident as of Thursday evening. An investigation is ongoing.

