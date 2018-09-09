What to Know A 14-year-old cyclist was killed after he was struck by two different cars on Long Island, police said

The boy was biking when a driver in a Jeep hit him. When a passenger got out to help him, both he and the boy were struck by another car

The boy was pronounced dead at the hospital, and the passenger who helped him suffered minor injuries

The boy, whose name wasn’t released, was biking on Lakeland Avenue, near Union Parkway, in Ronkonkoma around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday when a 21-year-old driver traveling south in a 2001 Jeep hit him, Suffolk County police said.

When a 20-year-old passenger in the Jeep got out of the vehicle to help the boy, both he and the boy were struck by a 39-year-old driver in a 2015 Nissan Altima, police said.

The boy was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The 20-year-old who got out of the Jeep to help him was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center with minor injuries.

The two drivers remained at the scene, police said. No charges have been filed against either of them.