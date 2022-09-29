130-Year-Old Little Italy Cheese Shop, Oldest in the U.S., Files for Bankruptcy

The oldest cheese shop in Manhattan's Little Italy — and considered the oldest in America — may soon close for good.

After 130 years in business, Alleva Dairy on Grand Street has filed for bankruptcy, as the owners are locked in a months-long battle with the building's landlord over back rent.

That same landlord is also refusing to honor the remainder of the company's 10-year lease.

Businesses in the touristy area were hit hard by the COVID pandemic shutdowns, but business has slowly been getting back on track for the neighborhood staple, especially after having recently expanded to become a café, offering things like arancini and sandwiches.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Owner Karen King previously told NBC New York that the Manhattan mainstay had been in jeopardy, with the pandemic having wiped out a lot of their business.

“We virtually worked for nothing. We could not pay the rent," King said.

The lack of tourists and having many restaurants that used to buy Alleva Dairy cheese in bulk close down combined to badly hamper the shop that King calls "the corner and heart of Little Italy."

Alleva is nearly two years — more than $500,000 — behind in rent.

"I’m willing to pay the rent, I’m willing to pay the back rent. I’m asking for time to be able to pay that," said King back in April.

But the landlord took them to court, demanding the money. King said she’s done her best to pivot and keep business alive, but it hadn't been enough.

"I’m gonna fight until I can’t fight anymore but I’m keeping these doors open," she said. "I’ve kept them open this long and I’m gonna keep them open. I’m not giving up."

For now, Alleva Dairy still plans to operate its landmark shop, where it has been selling cheese since 1892.