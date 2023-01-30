13-Year-Old Surrenders to Detectives for After School Murder of Brooklyn Teen

A 13-year-old boy is facing murder charges after allegedly confessing to delivering the fatal blow in the stabbing of another teen outside a Brooklyn pharmacy earlier this month, police said.

The young teen turned himself into police at the 60th Precinct on Sunday in connection to the Jan. 20 deadly stabbing of 17-year-old Nyheem Wright, according to law enforcement sources.

Wright died the next day, police said, after a dispute between two groups outside the Coney Island Rite Aid on Mermaid Avenue -- just a few blocks from the 17-year-old's home -- turned violent. Video recovered from the time of the attack allegedly shows the suspect stab Wright with a large knife underneath his armpit.

EMS responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. and rushed the teen to Maimonides Hospital, but life-saving measures weren't successful.

In a series of tweets, the NYC Schools chancellor said Wright was nearing graduation, and described him as a "hard worker" and "joyful leader"

(1 of 3) This week our students repeatedly suffered from senseless acts of violence, and tonight we mourn an utterly tragic loss of life. — Chancellor David C. Banks (@DOEChancellor) January 22, 2023

More than a week after the attack, the 13-year-old went to the stationhouse with his mother where he allegedly confessed to the stabbing to detectives. Sources also said two other boys, 14 and 15 years old, surrendered on Sunday and face multiple assault charges.

The afternoon confrontation turned murder appeared to be motivated from a fight the previous day between two girls, detectives learned after conducting witness interviews and canvassing the teens' schools.