13-year-old shot in broad daylight in Newark, prompting brief lockdown of nearby school: Police

An investigation is underway in New Jersey after a 13-year-old was shot in broad daylight Wednesday in Newark, city officials said.

The shooting took place at around 10:43 a.m. on the 100 block of Leslie Street, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said, adding that police subsequently received reports of a 13-year-old boy who had been shot.

The boy was taken to University Hospital in stable condition, Fragé said.

The shooting resulted in the brief lockdown of Bragaw Avenue School, which is near the shooting area, Fragé said.

An investigation is underway.

Additional information was not immediately available.