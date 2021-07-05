Suffolk County

13-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Firework Strikes Him in Face on Long Island: Cops

A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital Sunday with serious injuries after he was struck in the face by a firework on Long Island, police say.

Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating the incident that occurred around 10:30 p.m. in Deer Park.

Police say that a group of teens was lighting off fireworks in Arcadia Drive when a mortar-type firework struck the 13-year-old boy’s face. He was transported by Deer Park Rescue to Stony Brook University Hospital with serious injuries.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident, including how the teens obtained the fireworks, to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

