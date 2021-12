Police are searching for a 13-year-old boy who went missing in Brooklyn on Monday.

Ahmir Jordan was last seen at Brooklyn Excelsior Charter School just before 2:30 p.m., according to police. The boy, who lives on MacDonough Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant, is said to be about 5 feet tall and about 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue jeans and white Nike sneakers, along with a brown backpack. Anyone with information regarding Jordan's whereabouts is asked to contact police.