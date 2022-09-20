missing person

13-Year-Old Boy Leaves Manhattan HS and Disappears, Last Seen Riding Rails

Police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy from the Bronx who left his Manhattan high school Monday afternoon and has since been spotted riding the subway all over the city.

Nazir Iqbal of East 231st Street in the Bronx left Chelsea Vocational High School just before noon on Monday. He was last spotted Tuesday on a northbound 1 train at 72nd and Broadway.

Iqbal is 5’6”, approximately 180 pounds, with a heavy build, bald head and no eyebrows.  He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, blue jeans, black baseball hat, black shoes and black glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips on the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

