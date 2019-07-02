13-Year-Old Shot in Chest by Bronx School Yard: Cops

A 13-year-old boy was hanging with other teens near a school yard in the Bronx when police say he was shot in the chest late Monday night.

Police sources tell News4 that the victim is currently being investigated in connection to recent cabbie robberies in the area. He was in serious but stable condition after someone in a Jeep transported him to St. Barnabas hospital from Mapes Avenue.

Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting that initially occurred in the back of 2050 Prospect Ave.

Police have asked the public’s help in identifying three individuals wanted in connection to at least three robberies targeting cabbies in the Bronx.

A 13-year-old boy from the Bronx had been arrested on June 17 and charged with robbery and criminal obstruction of breathing, police say.