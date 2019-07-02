13-Year-Old Shot in Chest by Bronx School Yard: Cops - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Crime and Courts

Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.

13-Year-Old Shot in Chest by Bronx School Yard: Cops

Published Jul 2, 2019 at 2:38 AM | Updated at 2:44 AM EDT on Jul 2, 2019

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    13-Year-Old Shot in Chest by Bronx School Yard: Cops
    NBC New York
    A 13-year-old boy was hanging with other teens near a school yard in the Bronx when police say he was shot in the chest late Monday night.

    A 13-year-old boy was hanging with other teens near a school yard in the Bronx when police say he was shot in the chest late Monday night.

    Police sources tell News4 that the victim is currently being investigated in connection to recent cabbie robberies in the area. He was in serious but stable condition after someone in a Jeep transported him to St. Barnabas hospital from Mapes Avenue.

    Officers are investigating what led up to the shooting that initially occurred in the back of 2050 Prospect Ave.

    Police have asked the public’s help in identifying three individuals wanted in connection to at least three robberies targeting cabbies in the Bronx.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC New York

    A 13-year-old boy from the Bronx had been arrested on June 17 and charged with robbery and criminal obstruction of breathing, police say.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us