13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Gunfire in Bed-Stuy Shooting: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Gunfire in Bed-Stuy Shooting: Police

Published Jul 25, 2019 at 2:18 AM

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    13-Year-Old Shot in the Arm in Brooklyn Park

    An unsuspecting 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm on Wednesday near a playground in Brooklyn. Michael George reports.

    (Published Thursday, July 25, 2019)

    What to Know

    • A 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm on Wednesday near a playground in Brooklyn

    • Police say they believe she wasn't the intended target of the gunfire. Officials transported her to the hospital and she's expected to be OK

    • The shooter is on the loose and the description of the suspect wasn't immediately available

    An unsuspecting 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm on Wednesday near a playground in Brooklyn.

    Police say they believe the teen isn't the intended target in the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Herkimer Street near St. Andrew Place in Bedford Stuyvesant. She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

    The shooter is on the loose and the description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.

    Witnesses at the scene described chaos at the scene, saying teens were running away from the park when the shooting took place.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    News 4 New York

    The park has recently been a scene of violence. Two months ago, three teens were shot there on Memorial Day.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us