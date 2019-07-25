13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Gunfire in Bed-Stuy Shooting: Police

An unsuspecting 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm on Wednesday near a playground in Brooklyn. Michael George reports.

What to Know A 13-year-old girl was shot in the arm on Wednesday near a playground in Brooklyn

Police say they believe she wasn't the intended target of the gunfire. Officials transported her to the hospital and she's expected to be OK

The shooter is on the loose and the description of the suspect wasn't immediately available

Police say they believe the teen isn't the intended target in the shooting that occurred around 7:30 p.m. at Herkimer Street near St. Andrew Place in Bedford Stuyvesant. She was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition.

The shooter is on the loose and the description of the suspect wasn't immediately available.

Witnesses at the scene described chaos at the scene, saying teens were running away from the park when the shooting took place.

The park has recently been a scene of violence. Two months ago, three teens were shot there on Memorial Day.