13-Year-Old Cyclist Fatally Struck in Levittown

A 13-year-old boy was struck as killed by a vehicle while he was riding his bike on Long Island Sunday afternoon.
The teen, Andrew Alati, was cycling near Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown around 6 p.m. when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by an unidentified 19-year-old man, according to Nassau police.
The driver remained at the scene as Alati was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It's unclear whether the driver will face any charges.