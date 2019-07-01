13-Year-Old Cyclist Fatally Struck in Levittown

Andrew Alati, 13, was riding his bicycle in Levittown, Long Island, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

The teen, Andrew Alati, was cycling near Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown around 6 p.m. when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by an unidentified 19-year-old man, according to Nassau police.

The driver remained at the scene as Alati was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's unclear whether the driver will face any charges.