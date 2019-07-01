13-Year-Old Cyclist Fatally Struck in Levittown - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

13-Year-Old Cyclist Fatally Struck in Levittown

Published 47 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    13-Year-Old Cyclist Fatally Struck in Levittown, Long Island

    Andrew Alati, 13, was riding his bicycle in Levittown, Long Island, when he was struck and killed by a vehicle. The driver remained on the scene, according to police.

    (Published 42 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • 13-year-old Andrew Alati was struck as killed Sunday by a vehicle while he was riding his bike on Long Island

    • The driver remained at the scene as Alati was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead

    A 13-year-old boy was struck as killed by a vehicle while he was riding his bike on Long Island Sunday afternoon.

    The teen, Andrew Alati, was cycling near Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown around 6 p.m. when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota Camry driven by an unidentified 19-year-old man, according to Nassau police.

    The driver remained at the scene as Alati was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

    It's unclear whether the driver will face any charges.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us