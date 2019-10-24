13-Year-Old Boy Admits Shooting and Killing Friend in Paterson Over a Bike, Sources Say - NBC New York
13-Year-Old Boy Admits Shooting and Killing Friend in Paterson Over a Bike, Sources Say

By Brian Thompson

Published 40 minutes ago

    A 13-year-old boy has admitted killing another 13-year-old in Paterson earlier this month over a bicycle, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

    On Oct. 5, Paterson police found the teenager dead after being shot in the head. It was one of three shootings to rock the city that weekend.

    Sources said Thursday that the other boy admitted the murder to police with his parents present. 

    The sources also indicated that due to the boy's age, he cannot be charged in adult court, but would likely face delinquency charges in a juvenile court. 

