A DoorDash driver who was shot and died while making a food delivery on Friday was a victim of one of three shootings in Paterson, New Jersey, over the weekend.

A 13-year-old boy has admitted killing another 13-year-old in Paterson earlier this month over a bicycle, law enforcement sources said Thursday.

On Oct. 5, Paterson police found the teenager dead after being shot in the head. It was one of three shootings to rock the city that weekend.

Sources said Thursday that the other boy admitted the murder to police with his parents present.

The sources also indicated that due to the boy's age, he cannot be charged in adult court, but would likely face delinquency charges in a juvenile court.