$125K Stolen From Manhattan Eye Doctor's Safe in Brazen Early Morning Theft

Police are on the hunt for a brazen thief who forced his way into a Manhattan office building early one Sunday and allegedly stole $125,000 from a doctor's office.

The incident happened on April 24 around 4 a.m. The suspect allegedly forced his way into 102 East 25th Street and entered the office of Park Avenue Lasek.

Once inside, cops say, he purportedly grabbed the six-figure loot from a safe and then fled on foot.

Police released a photo of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.