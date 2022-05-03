$125K Stolen From Manhattan Eye Doctor's Safe in Brazen Early Morning Theft

Police are on the hunt for a brazen thief who forced his way into a Manhattan office building early one Sunday and allegedly stole $125,000 from a doctor's office.
The incident happened on April 24 around 4 a.m. The suspect allegedly forced his way into 102 East 25th Street and entered the office of Park Avenue Lasek.
Once inside, cops say, he purportedly grabbed the six-figure loot from a safe and then fled on foot.
Police released a photo of the suspect (above).
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
