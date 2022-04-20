12-Year-Old NYC Boy Gunned Down in Parked Car Mourned as Hunt for Killers Continues

A 12-year-old boy shot and killed in Brooklyn earlier this month as he sat in a parked car with family eating food will be laid to rest Wednesday, marking the latest -- and youngest, most recently -- mourning of an unintended victim of city gun violence.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who previously condemned the violence that claimed the innocent young life of Kade Lewin, had been among those expected to attend services for Kade Lewin at New Life Tabernacle on Avenue D.

The boy will be interred at Canarsie Cemetery later in the day.

Lewin was with his 20-year-old aunt and an 8-year-old relative around 8 p.m. on April 4 when the three pulled over near East 56th Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush. That's when men exited a sedan, and numerous shots were fired.

It is believed that Lewin, who was struck in the head and chest while sitting in the passenger seat, was not the intended target of the shooting. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to senior police officials.

The boy's aunt was also shot as she sat in the driver's seat, suffering gunshots to her head, right cheek, chest and upper left leg. She underwent surgery shortly after the shooting and was expected to survive, police said. The young girl wasn't hurt.

Mayor Eric Adams met with the family of the boy shot and killed while eating in a car in Brooklyn on Friday, saying that while police continue to investigate, it will only get resolved if someone from the community comes forward with information. NBC New York's Ida Siegal reports.

It was not immediately clear what prompted the shooting, or if the car that the woman and children were in was the target. Police said the victims live in the area.

The five suspects took off in a black Infiniti sedan with Connecticut license plates, as well as another black sedan. No arrests have been made in the case.

In the hours after the shooting, Adams called for an end to the senseless violence but acknowledged, "as long as we have guns and a revolving door system, we're going to continue to come to crime scenes like this."

"The question I continue to ask: What about the innocent people? The people that are sitting in their cars and are shot and killed." Adams said. "We hear so much about those who are fighting, but when are we going to start fighting for the innocent people of this city? I'm going to do that, and this police department is going to do that. we're going to catch this shooter ... Time for it to stop."

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.