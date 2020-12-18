homicide

12-Year-Old Girl Shot to Death in NY; 9-Year-Old Boy Wounded in Arm, Police Say

No information on the children's identities or a possible shooter was immediately available

A 12-year-old girl was shot to death and a 9-year-old boy wounded as gunfire erupted in an apartment in Ulster County Thursday evening, police say.

Few details on the shooting on Van Buren Street in Kingston were immediately available Friday. Police responded to a report of a shooting there around 8 p.m. the night before. They found the two children shot.

It wasn't clear where the 12-year-old girl had been hit but she died. The boy, who was shot in the arm, was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Kingston Police say they've asked New York State Police to lead the investigation, which they are describing as a homicide case. No other details on the children, their identities or a possible shooter were immediately available.

State Police issued a brief statement later Friday asking anyone who may have seen anything "unusual" around the reported time of the shooting to contact them at 845-338-1702. Additional updates will come as the investigation continues.

