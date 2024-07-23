Crime Stoppers

12-year-old girl sexually assaulted on rooftop of East Harlem building: NYPD

By NBC New York Staff

A 12-year-old girl was raped in East Harlem on Sunday.

The NYPD released images of two suspects seen on surveillance video at the Jefferson Houses on 1st Avenue and East 112th Street, asking anyone with information to report to the police.

Investigators say the assault occurred Sunday around 6:30 p.m. on the NYCHA building's rooftop.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was evaluated, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

