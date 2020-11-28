12-Year-Old Boy Treated for Gunshot After Bullet Enters Newark Apartment

A 12-year-old boy is out a New Jersey hospital and recovering from a gunshot wound after a bullet entered his bedroom late Friday, police confirmed the following morning.

Police say the boy was home around 10 p.m. at an apartment complex on 17th Avenue in Newark when the shot was fired.

The boy was taken to University Hospital and released several hours later. The extent and manner of his injury was not released by police.

"Thankfully, the young man is going to be okay," Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said in a release Saturday. "He is very luck to be alive. We recovered the vehicle involved, unoccupied."

Additional details of a possible suspect were not released by police. Their investigation is ongoing.