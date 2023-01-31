12-Year-Old Boy Shot In Entrance of Brooklyn Building: Police Sources

A 12-year-old boy was shot while in the entrance of a building in Brooklyn, according to police sources.

The boy was struck in the shoulder while in a residential building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue in Brownsville just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, police sources told NBC New York.

The child was taken to Maimonides Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

A gun and a shell casing were recovered at the scene, and the child was not able to give any details regarding the shooting or possible gunman, according to police sources.

Police are canvassing the area for any potential video. An investigation is ongoing.