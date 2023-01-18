12-Year-Old Arrested for Shooting Two Teens Near School in Queens: Police

A 12-year-old has been arrested after he opened fire on two teenage students just steps away from a school in Queens, according to police.

Reports of the shooting on Linden Boulevard near 207th Street on Cambria Heights came in just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, police said, about block away from Campus Magnet High School. Police said both victims are students there and had just left campus after classes ended.

The teens got into an off-campus fight with a 12-year-old boy, according to police. The child then shot at the teens, ran off and dropped the gun. Officers detained him near the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was shot once in the right leg, while a 16-year-old girl was grazed in the ankle by a bullet, police said. Both were hospitalized, and both are expected to recover.

It was not immediately clear what charges the preteen might face.

Kids being armed with guns is a major issue that Mayor Eric Adams addressed on Tuesday, after a police officer was shot in the Belmont section of the Bronx — allegedly by a 16-year-old boy. The officer is recovering. Two other males remain on the run in that case.