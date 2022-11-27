12 Seriously Injured in Overnight Trash Chute Fire at Brooklyn Housing Complex

At least a dozen people were seriously injured after the trash chute inside a Brooklyn building caught fire overnight, city officials reported.

The first 911 call came into the FDNY shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday for a fire in the Bridge Street building, the department said. Multiple units rushed to the Farragut Houses, a NYCHA complex in Downtown Brooklyn, within minutes.

In addition to the 12 people seriously hurt, another six had minor injuries, FDNY officials said. A firefighter was also injured, bringing the total count to 19.

It wasn't immediately clear how everyone got their injuries or how the fire started.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The investigation is ongoing.