12 NYC Catholic Schools to Close, 4 Others Merging Into 2 At End of 2023 Academic Year

Parents of students in New York City Catholic schools may need to make new plans for their children come the fall, as 12 schools within the Archdiocese of New York will be closing their doors at the end of the current academic year, the superintendent said.

"We understand these are challenging times for many families, and this is indeed a sad day for everyone in our Catholic schools community,” Superintendent Michael J. Deegan said in a statement Wednesday. "I personally mourn the loss of every one of our great schools. However, as we process this news, we must resolve that the great tradition of Catholic education in New York will continue, and we will assist all students who are seeking to carry on their Catholic education to find a seat at another excellent school in the Archdiocese."

The archdiocese said that shifting demographics and lower enrollment rates — made worse by the pandemic — were the reasons behind the closures, which will come at the conclusion of the 2022-2023 school year.

The closures impact schools in Manhattan, the Bronx and one in Staten Island. Here is a list of schools that will be closing their doors:

Academy of St. Paul & St. Ann, Manhattan

Ascension School, Manhattan

Guardian Angel School, Manhattan

Holy Family School, Bronx

Immaculate Conception School, Manhattan

Immaculate Conception School, 760 E Gun Hill Rd, Bronx (the Immaculate Conception School on 151st Street operated by Partnership Schools is NOT impacted by the closings)

impacted by the closings) Our Lady Queen of Martyrs, Manhattan

Santa Maria School, Bronx

St. Angela Merici School, Bronx

St. Brendan School, Bronx

St. Christopher School, Staten Island

St. Margaret Mary School, Bronx

There are also four Catholic schools that will be merging into two: St. Francis Xavier, in the Bronx, will merge with St. Clare of Assisi; and St. Gabriel School, also in the Bronx, will merge with St. Margaret of Cortona.

"It is never a good day when we announce closures to any of our beloved schools, but the goal is always to strengthen the remaining institutions and preserve Catholic education in New York for decades to come,” said Cardinal Timothy Dolan, Archbishop of New York. "We are doing everything we can to minimize the impact this will have on families and will provide both educational guidance and pastoral support to all those affected to ensure all children will be warmly welcomed into a nearby Catholic school."